Community tries to help iconic Watertown church

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In January, we told you about how a historic church in downtown Watertown is in need of extensive and expensive repairs. Now the community is coming forward to try to help.
Pastor Jeffrey Smith at the First Baptist Church in Watertown has been taking a lot of phone calls recently from people wanting to help his church.
"I"m just blessed to see the outpouring of people calling," he said.
The iconic church on Public Square is in need of a number of expensive repairs. The roof on the church leaks, the stone building is crumbling and needs pointing, the stained glass windows are falling apart and have holes in them, and the clock bell hasn't rung on the hour in a number of years.
The city of Watertown is trying to help. It's looking into what kind of funding may be available for the church.
City leaders and local economic official Don Alexander recently met with a state representative to see if Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds could be put towards the church, but learned they could not. However, they found out the State Historic Preservation Office may be able to help.
"They would be the one agency that monies could go to a religious structure for historic preservation," said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. "We don't want to see that fall in disrepair and then have another historic piece of property taken down. So the church is being proactive, the city is being proactive we're trying to identify sources and what's available out there in the community."
There is also an effort to launch a community fundraising campaign. Alexander is meeting with Pastor Smith next week to learn more about what the church is facing before getting a fundraising effort going. Alexander says the Northern New York Community Foundation is willing to hold the funds and manage the effort.
The church also recently learned that the city has a 50 year agreement and actually owns the clock and bell and is responsible for maintaining it.
Now, city staff is working on finding someone who may be able to make the bell ring again. Knowlton Technologies has done the work for the city in the past. The city is reaching back out to the company to see if it could do it again.
"I'm hoping and praying it's going to be sometime real soon so the people in our community can hear that beautiful bell ring again," said Pastor Smith.
The church is also working on a golf tournament fundraiser with another local church that also needs a new roof. Pastor Smith says it gives him hope that the community is interested in helping.
“I just want to say to the city of Watertown, thank you, thank you, thank you, for your overwhelming concern and you reaching out to us to help us out with this iconic church,” he said.
