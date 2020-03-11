A cooler day & mostly cloudy by afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's going to be an average day for March.
That means it's going to be cooler than we've been used to the last several days.
Skies start clear, then clouds build in and we'll end up mostly cloudy by afternoon.
Temperatures started in the 20s and will end up in the upper 30s.
There could be a little rain Thursday morning, but the day should be mostly dry.
Highs will be around 50 under partly sunny skies.
It will be breezy and we could see some rain Friday morning. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50.
High temperatures return to about average for the weekend. It will be in the upper 30s on Saturday and in the mid-30s on Sunday.
There will be plenty of sunshine both days.
It will be mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s on Monday and around 50 on Tuesday.
