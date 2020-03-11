COVID-19 concerns prompt cancellation of North Country Kids Expo

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday’s 3rd Annual North Country Kids Expo has been cancelled.
The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce said it's a precautionary measure due to concerns over the new coronavirus.
The expo was to have taken place at SUNY Canton, which according to the chamber, said, "Based on discussions with the SUNY Canton executive team and the Emergency Response Group, we need to cancel the Kids’ Expo this weekend. We recognize the inconvenience this causes you, your organization, and your vendors – as well as visitors that had planned to attend – but an abundance of caution necessitates this step."
The chamber said it's aware of and following guidance from a number of sources as plans are determined for future events.
"The health and safety of our community is the first priority, and we understand the Center for Disease Control is strongly encouraging social distancing, which is not conducive to large gatherings, such as the one planned for this weekend. It is unknown at this time if the event will be rescheduled," said Brooke Rouse, chamber executive director in a news release.
The chamber is also assessing every possibility to help support businesses during this time.
