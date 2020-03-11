COVID-19 prompts St. Lawrence University to suspend on-campus classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence University announced Tuesday evening that it plans to resume on-campus classes on Monday, April 13 due to concerns about COVID-19.
SLU said it will move to remote learning after spring break, beginning Monday, March 23, so students can complete coursework as much as possible from off-campus.
The university recommends that students take with them all books, other course materials, and any essential personal items they may need for the remainder of the semester when they leave for spring break no later than March 14.
Spring break is March 13 through March 22.
“We believe the threat to our rural campus community when hundreds of people return from break is far too great to continue a traditional semester plan. We are required to act now to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the university stated in a Facebook message.
All university-sponsored spring break travel, including international, domestic, and athletic trips, are canceled.
SLU said all students are expected to leave campus by Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m.
Only those students who have been approved by the Office of Residence Life to remain on campus over spring break will be allowed to stay on campus for the remote learning portion of the semester.
The campus will remain open and fully operational and all faculty and staff should continue their regular work schedules.
SLU said as the situation develops, employees who are able to work remotely may request approval to do so from their supervisor until classes resume on April 13.
The university said no SLU student or community member has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
