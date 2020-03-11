7 crows killed in season’s final crow hazing

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials say seven crows were killed in the city of Watertown’s 10th and final hazing of the 2019-2020 winter season.
That last session was Tuesday.
City planner Geoffrey Urda said the next step will be a report on the season from contractor Loomacres Wildlife Management.
That report is expected in late spring or early summer, he said.
This was the city's second lethal crow hazing this season.
Wildlife biologists shot and killed 18 crows on February 20.
Crows roost in the relative warmth of the city during colder months. They and their droppings cause a nuisance to property owners, primarily in downtown Watertown.
Mayor Jeff Smith proposed killing the birds earlier this year because he said the mess is destroying downtown history and presents a public health risk.
City officials said killing the crows is a last resort.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.