Fake COVID-19 alert circulates on the internet, health officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An internet alert is circulating that there's a confirmed COVID-19 case in Jefferson County.
Local public health officials say it's a hoax.
In the meantime, a second person in Jefferson County is being tested for the virus that causes the disease.
But officials stress that there have been no confirmed cases in the county.
The county's Public Health Service said in a statement Wednesday morning that a link accompanies the fake alert, asking readers to "Please visit this link for more information about how to keep yourself safe. Please contact local Health Center if you exhibit flu-like symptoms. Click on link for more
details."
Health officials didn't say where the link takes you, but noted that official reports of COVID-19 cases will come from one of three sources:
- Jefferson County Public Health Service
- New York State Department of Health
- The office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Health officials also say a patient who meets the criteria for COVID-19 testing is in precautionary quarantine and a specimen has been sent to a state lab.
That's after the health service on Sunday stopped monitoring a patient whose specimen tested negative for the illness.
The majority of the state's 173 confirmed cases are in the city of New Rochelle in Westchester County.
State officials have closed large gathering places -- schools, church, and synagogues, for example -- within a one-mile radius of the epicenter of outbreak.
