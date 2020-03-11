Family opens up about battling opioid addiction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pretty soon you'll see public service announcements come to your screens across the north country. It'll be a message from a Jefferson County family who's battling with opioid addiction. They hope by opening up, they can help others get help.
"My name is Zachariah Ellis and I'm an addict."
Zachariah Ellis is telling his story and he's not alone.
"My name is Penny Ellis and I am Zarariah's mom."
"My name is Tom Ellis and I am Zarariah's dad."
When Zachariah was 17, he started using marijuana, smoking recreationally at parties with friends. But when he turned 21, things took a turn.
"That's when I started going out to the bars a lot. I was drinking a lot and then I got introduced to pills," he said.
After a year of using pills, he was introduced to someone who offered him heroin.
"You know, he told me to do a little line and it'll be better than any of the pills you've ever done," said Zachariah.
Snorting heroin led to injecting it and more than 2 years of heavily using went from bad to worse. He wanted to quit. It didn't work.
"My parents, they wouldn't leave my side because they knew I would go use. As soon as my dad left for work the next morning I took off," said Zachariah.
And then on September 12, 2017, he was arrested for possession.
"And not just a little bit of heroin. A lot of heroin. Close to 500 bags of heroin," said Zachariah.
Zachariah sat in a jail cell for almost 3 months, hating everything and everyone for not bailing him out.
"But I knew they were doing it cause they loved me. That's what families need to do for addicts. They need to be there to support each other and realize that it is a serious problem in our community," he said.
That's why they're here, the opioid crisis across the nation hits home for far too many, and the Ellis family knows that all too well.
"Never in my wildest dreams raising my children did I think that one of my children would end up as an addict. It can happen to anybody," said Penny.
And truly anybody...
"I had labeled people that used drugs and not in a good way," said Tom. "Not only was I a retired police officer, but my son's now in jail and my son pled to a felony."
Tom has now come to a realization in their journey - one that's hard for most to come to.
"I was his biggest enabler. I was doing things for him, I was giving him money. All I was doing was making it more easy to buy drugs," he said.
Zachariah and his family are celebrating sobriety - 2 and a half years clean, 910 days to be exact, and counting. But things have changed and not totally for the better.
"In that 910 days that I've been clean, I've lost more friends then when I was using because of the fentanyl that's come around. It's killed a lot of people, it's a bad thing," said Zachariah.
He wants people to know there is help out there. Soon his story will be pushed across the airwaves through public service announcements Channel 7 will help create.
"If it helps one person. If it saves one person's life, then we did what we wanted to do," said the Ellis family.
“I enjoy my life now. I have my life back,” said Zachariah.
