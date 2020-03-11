Local college students react to campus coronavirus changes

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, there’s reaction from college students and officials in Canton and Potsdam about the precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced most SUNY students will be learning online from home for the rest of the semester. It’s going to look for several months at SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam.
“It’s one of those things where like you don’t want it to happen. But it’s not really something you have an input in. A virus really isn’t something that negotiates,” said Giovonni Phillips, SUNY Canton junior.
The fear is someone could carry the coronavirus back from spring break. St. Lawrence University will also begin teaching courses online for at least three weeks after spring break. As of now, they plan to bring students back to campus April 13.
“We think that the risk to the campus community is far too great to continue a traditional semester plan,” said Paul Redfern, St. Lawrence University vice president for communication.
Athletic events are also canceled for the term of the class suspensions.
“I was really upset. We're 3 and O. … We're one of the top teams in the country this year. So it's a big road bump in our season,” said Xander De Roetth, St. Lawrence University varsity lacrosse athlete.
Colleges are expressing some confidence that most courses can be taught effectively online. Students themselves, however, are not so sure.
They point out some courses need powerful computing equipment. And for some, it's the people that make for the learning experience.
“I have this class I'm going to right now. It's all discussion-based. So I just don't think we're going to fully be able to do that online,” said Hayden Terjeson, St. Lawrence University junior.
Colleges say they are prepping teachers to do online teaching. The spring break at St. Lawrence University next week will give them some time.
“The university is preparing resources in the form of trainings and sessions for our faculty … So that they can be as prepared as possible,” said Redfern.
Clarkson University as of late Wednesday afternoon still planned to resume classes after spring break on March 23.
At SUNY campuses, officials were still scrambling for answers on questions dealing with things like any possible room and board refunds.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.