Lorraine T. Colby, 81, of Massena

She is survived by two sons, and one daughter; Donald J. Colby and late companion Bonnie Ruffin of Massena, Matthew J. Colby and wife Brooke of Bedford, IN, and Mrs. Catherine Harber and husband Marty of West Palm, FL; five grandchildren; Kendra Steindfieldt, Kim Donnelly, Sherry Miller, Duane Harber, and Nicholas Colby; four great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters, Maurice Patterson of Massena, NY, Alvin and wife Becky Patterson of Parishville, Mary Boice of Winthrop, NY and Gloria and husband Richard Miller of Mitchell, IN, along with several nieces and nephews.