Lorraine T. Colby, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lorraine T. Colby, age 81, formerly of County Route 41 in Massena, NY passed away peacefully at the White River Lodge in Bedford, IN, where she had been residing since June 1, 2018.
The family of Lorraine has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Lorraine was born to the late Alvado and Cora (Ibey) Patterson in Massena, NY on March 4, 1938.
She is survived by two sons, and one daughter; Donald J. Colby and late companion Bonnie Ruffin of Massena, Matthew J. Colby and wife Brooke of Bedford, IN, and Mrs. Catherine Harber and husband Marty of West Palm, FL; five grandchildren; Kendra Steindfieldt, Kim Donnelly, Sherry Miller, Duane Harber, and Nicholas Colby; four great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters, Maurice Patterson of Massena, NY, Alvin and wife Becky Patterson of Parishville, Mary Boice of Winthrop, NY and Gloria and husband Richard Miller of Mitchell, IN, along with several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine is predeceased by her two brothers Larry LaShomb and Anthony Patterson a sister in-law Shirley Patterson and a brother in-law George Boice
She married Percy L. Colby on September 29, 1956 at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk, NY. He predeceased her on June 8, 1996. She later had a close companion and friend John Mayer with whom she enjoyed dancing and community activities with, until his death in January 2010.
Memorial contributions on Lorraine’s memory may be acknowledged with Alzheimer’s Association; 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204
Memories and condolences may be shared with Lorraine’s family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
