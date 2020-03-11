Lucretia “Sis” Vondilee Besaw, age 65, of Gouverneur

Sis had previously worked at McDonalds, Jumbo’s Diner and Fort Drum. She also had co-owned Harry’s Quick Lube for a while, but she mostly was a homemaker. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, playing cards, fishing, going on car rides, looking for deer. She also loved going to hunting camp, going to the river camp and going for boat rides. She had a big family and loved spending time with all of them.