GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lucretia “Sis” Vondilee Besaw, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 10, 2020 at her home.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 starting at 4:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Sis was born on April 25, 1954 in Gouverneur to the late Paul and Vivian (Fields) Matice. She attended Gouverneur Central School and was previously married to Harry Besaw Jr.
Sis had previously worked at McDonalds, Jumbo’s Diner and Fort Drum. She also had co-owned Harry’s Quick Lube for a while, but she mostly was a homemaker. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, playing cards, fishing, going on car rides, looking for deer. She also loved going to hunting camp, going to the river camp and going for boat rides. She had a big family and loved spending time with all of them.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry and Mickey Donaldson; three sons, John and Karen Besaw, Darren and Raeann Cooper and Joshua Cooper; eight brothers, Gene and Beth Matice, Merton Matice, Donald and Mary Matice, Timothy “Tike” and Lynn Matice, Mitchell “Frog” and Carol Matice, David Matice, Michael “Buck” Matice and Lawrence “Jack” and Pamela Matice; six grandchildren, Trei, Lane and Kaymin Besaw, Hunter and Jake Donaldson and Aubrey Cooper.
Sis is predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Terry and Wayne Matice Sr. and a sister, who died in infancy.
In making a donation in Sis’s memory, the family asks that you bring a non-perishable food item to her celebration of life and they family will be donating it to a local food pantry in her memory.
