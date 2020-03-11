Man in animal cruelty case gets jail time

TOWN OF LORRAINE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Adams Center man, who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, will spend 50 weekends in jail.
Jeffrey Zehr was sentenced Tuesday night in Lorraine Town Court.
He pleaded guilty in December to two counts of animal cruelty.
In August 2019, state police said they found 14 dead animals on Zehr's town of Lorraine property and two more in such bad shape they had to be euthanized. Police also said several other animals were still alive, but did not have proper food and water.
Zehr repeatedly denied abusing his animals.
He was originally charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty, but a dozen counts were later dropped.
Zehr pleaded guilty to the remaining two counts just as opening statements were set to begin in his trial.
At sentencing Tuesday night, Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills asked for two consecutive two year terms in jail and a court order that he not be allowed to own pets.
The judge decided to sentence him to 50 weekends in jail.
"Obviously we felt Mr. Zehr deserved to do more jail time than he got. We're glad he was sentenced to jail and that he's being held responsible for what he did. But we would have liked to have seen a stiffer penalty that would have hampered his ability to own pets," said Mills.
Defense attorney John Hallett said, “It was a severe sentence.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.