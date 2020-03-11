Mannsville Maple Sap Run coming up this month

March 11, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 1:17 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 6th Annual Mannsville Maple Sap Run 5K and 3K Walk is coming up later this month.

Lacey King appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

It the run/walk will be held Saturday, March 28 at Mannsville Manor Elementary School at 423 North Main Street in Mannsville.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

There will be a 5K race, 3K walk and a kids fun run.

For more information, call 315-222-8126 or visit the event’s Facebook page.

