Mannsville Maple Sap Run coming up this month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 6th Annual Mannsville Maple Sap Run 5K and 3K Walk is coming up later this month.
Lacey King appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.
It the run/walk will be held Saturday, March 28 at Mannsville Manor Elementary School at 423 North Main Street in Mannsville.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
There will be a 5K race, 3K walk and a kids fun run.
For more information, call 315-222-8126 or visit the event’s Facebook page.
