Military families to get more housing protection

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Military families will soon get three key protections when it comes to dealing with housing problems, according to a published report.
The Military Times reports those protections should be in place by May 1, according to William Jordan Gillis, who is nominated to be the Assistant Secretary of Defense.
Those protections include, (again, according to the Military Times):
- a dispute resolution process between tenants and privatized housing landlords
- a process for withholding rent during the dispute
- a maintenance history of the house before the family moves in
Here’s why these protections are important: in 2019, there was an outpouring of anger from military families across the country, who complained of sub-standard, unhealthy and unsafe housing conditions.
That prompted Congress to order the Department of Defense to create a bill of rights for military families. But the three key provisions were not part of the original bill of rights, according to a report from Reuters.
Reuters reported the three provisions were removed “after Pentagon officials sat down with the private housing contractors to craft final details.”
Many House and Senate lawmakers were unhappy about the missing provisions, the Military Times reported.
