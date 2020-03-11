Morning Checkup: One Night, One Diamond

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's nearly time for the One Night, One Diamond fundraiser for Samaritan Medical Center.
Committee volunteer Aaron Naklick said it's the 18th year for the biggest fundraiser put on by the Samaritan Auxiliary.
The event is from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 at the Fort Drum Commons.
Music is by the band Atlas.
One person wins a diamond.
You need to reserve your spot by Tuesday, March 17 and you can do that at samaritanhealth.com/onod.
