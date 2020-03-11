ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nellie Catherine Taylor Murdock, 91, of Adams, NY went on to be with the Lord Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 after a lengthy battle with illness. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 14th at the Adams Assembly of God Church, Adams. A calling hour will be held at 2:00 until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center at a date and time to be announced.
Nellie was born in Hermon, NY on February 5, 1929 to Ivan and Mabel (Young) Taylor. She had 5 brothers and 5 sisters along with a nephew who was raised like a brother. She attended Gouverneur High School until 1945.
On November 6, 1946 Nellie married Ernest F. Murdock in Gouverneur, NY and went on to have 5 children. The pair remained married for 52 years until his passing in 1998. She farmed with her husband and children for 65 years before retiring. Nellie had a fierce love for her family, the Lord Jesus, her farmland and all the animals that were placed in her care.
Nellie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was a great prayer warrior and could often be found reading her Bible or talking with God. She was a founding member of the Adams Assembly of God Church and attended for decades until her illness prevented her from doing so.
She is survived by her children Judy Graves, Ellen (Lawrence) Charping, Vaughn (Polly) Murdock, Chris (Kathy) Murdock, Rose (Gene) Hagelin, 23 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband, all 10 siblings and her nephew.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Jefferson County Hospice,1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or Adams Assembly of God Church, PO Box 98, Adams, NY 13605.
