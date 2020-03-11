People enjoy ‘Feed the Community Dinner’

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dozens of people enjoyed a home cooked meal Wednesday at the Lowville American Legion.
The 5th Annual Feed the Community Dinner was sponsored by Tom Spaulding State Farm.
Spaghetti, meatballs, and desserts were on the menu.
Spaulding says he was expecting about 200 people to show up for dinner.
"It's an opportunity for people to come out and sit down, have a meal and forget the stresses of the world, have a good time, share some stories and enjoy a really good home cooked meal," he said.
Donations were also accepted to help out the Lowville Food Pantry.
