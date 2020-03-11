Sandra F. Tallmadge, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra F. Tallmadge, 75, of Paddock Street, passed away March 7, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, surrounded by her family.
Sandra was born July 23, 1944, in San Antonio, TX, daughter of Robert and Mary-Lou Foster Ford. She graduated from No. Penn High School in Lansdale, PA and from Penn State University, with a Bachelor of Arts in English. On October 1, 1966, she married Timothy Tallmadge at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lansdale, PA.
Sandra was previously employed with the Lawyers Co-Op in Rochester, was an assistant to Dr. Dennis Kuk and Dr. Henry George in Watertown and was with Reed Barnard Insurance Company. Most recently she and her dear friend Kathy Strader owned and operated the Gilded Lily, an arts and craft business. They would have bi -annual open houses and attend craft fairs as vendors.
Sandra enjoyed drawing, photography, was excellent at calligraphy and was an avid reader. She loved gardening, Broadway plays, musicals and theater in general. For many years she was involved with Little and Lyric Theaters, gathering props, giving set direction and assisting in production. Sandra was a past president and secretary of PEO and a member of the Red Hats. Family was very important to her, remembering birthdays and special days, collecting family mementos and vacationing with them.
Surviving besides her husband are a son, Brian F. , his wife Jane, of Lyndonville, VT, a daughter, Jennifer L. , her companion, Keith Petty, of Huntersville, NC, five grandchildren, Nolan, Alexander, Braden, Jacob and Liam, six brothers and sisters – in -law, their spouses , several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5pm at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A Requiem Eucharist will be held Monday at 11 am at Trinity Episcopal Church with Mother Molly Payne- Harden officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
