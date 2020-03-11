Sandra F. Tallmadge, 75, of Watertown

Sandra enjoyed drawing, photography, was excellent at calligraphy and was an avid reader. She loved gardening, Broadway plays, musicals and theater in general. For many years she was involved with Little and Lyric Theaters, gathering props, giving set direction and assisting in production. Sandra was a past president and secretary of PEO and a member of the Red Hats. Family was very important to her, remembering birthdays and special days, collecting family mementos and vacationing with them.