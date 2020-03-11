WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Firefighters Benevolent is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Hockey Classic this weekend.
Andy Naklick and Chris St. Joseph say it benefits the Jannell Pickeral family. She's a General Brown teacher battling cancer for the third time.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
It starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Admission is free.
There are two games: Jefferson County Volunteer Firefighters vs. Mountaineers from Fort Drum in the first game and Watertown City Fire vs. Auburn City Fire in the second.
There will be a sled hockey exhibition game during the intermission.
Find out more on the Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.