SUNY Canton considers suspending classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - SUNY Canton is seeking approval from the state university system to suspend classes after spring break and teach students remotely.
If it obtains approval, it would join a growing list of colleges and universities in New York -- including St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University -- that are suspending classes due to concerns about the coronavirus.
That approval could come as early as Wednesday.
Campus officials could not say yet how long classes would be suspended. Spring break started Saturday and runs through this coming Sunday.
SUNY Potsdam -- which is also on spring break this week -- would only say Wednesday morning it is reviewing a number of options and awaiting approval from the state before implementing anything.
At Clarkson University, a spokesperson said they plan to resume classes as scheduled after spring break.
Clarkson’s breaks starts Friday night. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 23.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.