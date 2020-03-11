SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that all SUNY (State University of New York) and CUNY (City University of New York) campuses will move to distance learning for the remainder of the spring semester.
He said the change will go into effect on March 19.
It’s all because of concerns over the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Officials said the campuses are not closing, but the plan is to reduce the density of students.
The governor said students will be released from campus, but those who have no place to go may make arrangements to stay in dormitories. He also said some classes, such as labs, will continue with smaller numbers of students.
SUNY and CUNY are joining a growing list of colleges and universities in New York -- including St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University -- that are suspending classes due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Cuomo also announced that 212 people in New York now have COVID-19. He said 32 are hospitalized.
The governor said the state has performed 5,000 coronavirus tests to date and that New York has decided to contract with private labs to increase testing capacity.
