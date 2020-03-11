Syracuse Mets gear up for another season on the diamond

Wednesday morning sports wrap
March 11, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT - Updated March 11 at 6:46 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Syracuse Mets baseball team is fast approaching their season opener.

The Mets' open house is a chance for fans to get pumped up for the season ahead.

It's also a chance for general manager Jason Smorol to roll out the promotion schedule in advance of the season opener.

The Mets have a full schedule of promotions planned for this season, including one big one that involves the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum.

Smorol has details in the video.

In the meantime, NBT Bank Stadium is undergoing renovations, part of a multi-million-dollar improvement plan.

For more information, contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or visit syracusemets.com.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ State Class B basketball

Schalmont 75, OFA 63

Girls’ State Class A basketball

Averill Park 73, Malone 28

Girls’ State Class B basketball

Mechanicville 58, Canton 43

Men’s college lacrosse

Marion University 17, SUNY Canton 11

Clarkson 15, Oswego 5

SUNY Potsdam 15, Castleton 6

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Potsdam 18, Husson 7

College baseball

U.S. Coast Guard Academy 14, SUNY Canton 6

College softball

SUNY Canton 16, Elms College 8

SUNY Canton 11, Curry College 1

