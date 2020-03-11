Syracuse Mets gear up for another season on the diamond

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Syracuse Mets baseball team is fast approaching their season opener.
The Mets' open house is a chance for fans to get pumped up for the season ahead.
It's also a chance for general manager Jason Smorol to roll out the promotion schedule in advance of the season opener.
The Mets have a full schedule of promotions planned for this season, including one big one that involves the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum.
Smorol has details in the video.
In the meantime, NBT Bank Stadium is undergoing renovations, part of a multi-million-dollar improvement plan.
For more information, contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or visit syracusemets.com.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ State Class B basketball
Schalmont 75, OFA 63
Girls’ State Class A basketball
Averill Park 73, Malone 28
Girls’ State Class B basketball
Mechanicville 58, Canton 43
Men’s college lacrosse
Marion University 17, SUNY Canton 11
Clarkson 15, Oswego 5
SUNY Potsdam 15, Castleton 6
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 18, Husson 7
College baseball
U.S. Coast Guard Academy 14, SUNY Canton 6
College softball
SUNY Canton 16, Elms College 8
SUNY Canton 11, Curry College 1
