Trial date set for home invasion suspect
Robert Sawyer (Source: WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford | March 11, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 3:55 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trial date has been set for a 33 year old Philadelphia, New York man in connection with a home invasion in the town of Theresa.

Robert Sawyer will go on trial Monday in Jefferson County Court.

The alleged home invasion, involving a firearm, happened early in the morning on March 8, 2019 on Moon Lake Road.

Sawyer and 2 other suspects suspects allegedly fled in a car before state police could arrive. The car went off the road and they continued to flee, this time on foot, police said.

Sawyer was found in a heavily wooded area after a trooper and his bloodhound tracked him for 3½ miles.

Sawyer was indicted on the following counts last May:

- First-degree burglary

- First-degree attempted robbery

- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

- Fourth-degree conspiracy

- Second-degree menacing

- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

- Second-degree harassment

- Making a punishable false written statement

