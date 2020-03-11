Trial date set for home invasion suspect

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A trial date has been set for a 33 year old Philadelphia, New York man in connection with a home invasion in the town of Theresa.
Robert Sawyer will go on trial Monday in Jefferson County Court.
The alleged home invasion, involving a firearm, happened early in the morning on March 8, 2019 on Moon Lake Road.
Sawyer and 2 other suspects suspects allegedly fled in a car before state police could arrive. The car went off the road and they continued to flee, this time on foot, police said.
Sawyer was found in a heavily wooded area after a trooper and his bloodhound tracked him for 3½ miles.
Sawyer was indicted on the following counts last May:
- First-degree burglary
- First-degree attempted robbery
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Fourth-degree conspiracy
- Second-degree menacing
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Second-degree harassment
- Making a punishable false written statement
