Children’s Auditions at Syracuse Stage

“Matilda The Musical” is Syracuse Stage’s annual holiday production. Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, the show celebrates the deliciously twisted sense of fun and the singular genius of the great Roald Dahl. This Tony Award-winner is a captivating treat that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. (Not to mention there’s a gloriously vile villain, Miss Trunchbull.) Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and featuring an unforgettable little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, “Matilda” is a delightfully thrilling musical for children and adults alike.