Clarkson president updates students on COVID-19 situation

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University in Potsdam plans to resume classes as normal after next week's spring break.
But they're keeping options open in case the COVID-19 outbreak forces them to change their minds.
In a message to students sent out Wednesday, university President Tony Collins said “it is fundamental that you know we want you back healthy and ready to go on March 23 to continue making progress towards your degrees.”
March 23 is when classes are scheduled to resume. Spring break starts Friday night.
"We currently plan for your education to be in person on March 23, but we are ready for other high-quality scenarios," he said, such as online courses "that keep you on track towards degree completion."
Some classes, particularly lab classes, might be accelerated, he said.
Collins recommends students take things home with them such as laptops and notebooks -- anything they might need to do coursework.
He also said anyone travelling to someplace where there’s a known COVID-19 outbreak won’t be allowed to return to campus until they’re symptom-free after 14 days.
Collins said that when students return, university officials consider ways to promote social distancing, such as limiting class sizes and cancelling community events.
In the meantime, all State University of New York campuses -- including Jefferson Community College, SUNY Potsdam, and SUNY Canton -- will finish their spring semester with as many online courses as possible.
SUNY Potsdam and Canton students are currently on break. JCC's break will start on March 19, earlier than originally scheduled.
Both St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University are suspending on-campus classes.
