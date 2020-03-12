Coachlight Inn owners pick up pieces after fire

BRANTINGHAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The owners of the Coachlight Inn in Brantingham are picking up the pieces after Wednesday night’s devastating fire.
"We've had so many well wishes from people stopping by that it's just heartwarming," said Bob Doney.
Doney and his wife, Shelly, watched their beloved business burn to the ground. On Thursday, they dug through the debris, searching for memories.
"Just trying to get anything that we can out so that if and when we do rebuild, we have some of that stuff to put back on the walls," said Bob.
They're not alone. Several people came to lend a hand.
"Just everybody - family, customers - which are family. Neighbors over there," said Bob.
Joseph Bechy drove more than an hour to help his friend.
"This was like home. This was his home to all of his friends, his friends are his family. There aren't any better people then Bob and Shelly," he said.
The couple ran the business for nearly 28 years. The building stood in the spot for more than 65.
Although the structure was heavily damaged by fire, not everything inside was lost. Volunteers found old dollar bills signed by customers, old license plates that had been collected, and even pictures that were hanging on the wall of memories at the inn.
And it's clear, some pretty great things have happened there.
"I think what was salvageable pretty much they will have most of it out today," said Bechy.
The Doneys praise the firefighters for responding so fast, and say they are thankful no one was injured.
Fire officials say it appears the fire started in the attic above the kitchen. Foul play has been ruled out.
For now, more pieces will be picked up and put back together, in hopes of a new Coachlight Inn.
“Pretty sad. It’s all going to get better. Today’s not as bad as last night but it’s still not good. We’ll be all right, we will definitely be all right,” said Bob.
