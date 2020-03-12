Coronavirus in the north country: what we know now

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Here’s what we know about the coronavirus - and how it’s affecting life in the north country - as of Wednesday evening.
- There continue to be no confirmed cases of the illness in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. Health officials in Jefferson County are waiting on the results of one test.
- SUNY schools will move to teaching courses online for the rest of the semester. SUNY Potsdam and Canton are extending their spring breaks by a week.
SUNY Canton will use the extra time to figure out how to handle classes with laboratories and clinicals.
- As for Jefferson Community College, students are not on spring break right now - and classes on campus, including ones tomorrow, are still on as normal.
Things will change at JCC on March 19. That’s when the college will go on spring break, and that is a few days earlier than planned.
President Dr. Ty Stone says JCC’s new extended spring break will go from March 19th to March 30th. And as we get closer to March 30th, students should monitor their college email and look for messages from the President’s office explaining what will happen in April. Dr. Stone says the hope is some classes, especially with laboratories, will still be held on campus, while other courses will be taught online.
- St. Lawrence University will bring students back to campus no earlier than April 13, with three weeks of online courses between now and then.
- Saturday’s North Country Kids Expo at SUNY Canton was cancelled. Organizers said “The health and safety of our community is the first priority, and we understand the Center for Disease Control is strongly encouraging social distancing, which is not conducive to large gatherings, such as the one planned for this weekend. It is unknown at this time if the event will be rescheduled.”
- The Irish Fest set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Watertown’s State Office Building was still on as of late Wednesday. A spokesman for the Office of General Services, which runs the building, told 7 News in an email “To date, the event organizer has not informed OGS of any plans to cancel this event. We remain in contact and will support their efforts to host this annual event.”
That’s consistent with what organizers told 7 News Tuesday.
- That said, other events in northern New York, including two this weekend, were cancelled out of concern over the virus.
-A Lowville couple is stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship, now docked in Oakland, California. 21 people on the ship have contracted COVID-19. LouAnn and David Wood are having a difficult time.
- Animal lovers, relax: you won’t give the virus to, or get it from, your pet.
