David E. Talarico, age 80, of Massena

Dave was born on July 22, 1939 in Massena, NY, the son of Joseph and Evas (Guthrie) Talarico. He graduated from Massena High School in 1957 and Albany College of Pharmacy in 1962. On October 24, 1964 he married Mary Ellen Robillard at St. Mary’s Church, Massena. Dave started working at Kinney Drugs as a Pharmacist and retired after 48 and half years. During his career he acted as Store Manager and Supervising Pharmacist. Dave was on the Massena Museum Board since January 3, 2008 and enjoyed history. He also loved to explore his Italian and Scottish descent. In his free time Dave enjoyed reading, especially cook books and spending time with family.