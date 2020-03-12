David E. Talarico, age 80, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - David E. Talarico, age 80, passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Upstate University Medical Center after a brief illness surrounded by his family. Friends and family may be received on Monday, March, 16, 2020 from 1:00 - 6:00 pm at the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Massena.
Dave was born on July 22, 1939 in Massena, NY, the son of Joseph and Evas (Guthrie) Talarico. He graduated from Massena High School in 1957 and Albany College of Pharmacy in 1962. On October 24, 1964 he married Mary Ellen Robillard at St. Mary’s Church, Massena. Dave started working at Kinney Drugs as a Pharmacist and retired after 48 and half years. During his career he acted as Store Manager and Supervising Pharmacist. Dave was on the Massena Museum Board since January 3, 2008 and enjoyed history. He also loved to explore his Italian and Scottish descent. In his free time Dave enjoyed reading, especially cook books and spending time with family.
David is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen of 55 years; three children, Emily and husband Tim Currier of Massena, Mark and wife Shelley Talarico of Venice, FL, Amy and Joseph DiMonte of Ocean City, NJ; four grandchildren, Nathanial, Dante, Sofia and Asher; a great granddaughter, Avalynn.
Also surviving Dave is a brother, James and wife Maryellen Talarico of Waddington; a sister, Mary Cotter of Norwood and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother-in-law David Cotter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Catholic Scholarship Fund, 188 Main St.Massena. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
