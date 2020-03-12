Donald “Duck” Genter, 89, of Carthage

As with many of his generation, Don was very civic minded and heavily involved in his community. He served on the West Carthage Volunteer Fire Dept for 57 years, from 1955 through 2012 as well as being a principal member of the WCVFD Squad Team that dominated the NNY Firematics and Annual Field Days Competitions through the 1960’s and into the 70’s. He served as a member of the West Carthage Police Department from 1962, serving as Chief from 1966, until his retirement in 1985. Through all of those years there was nary a large snowstorm, fire, emergency or community need where Don did not step forward to serve. We remember those multi-day snowstorms as kids where he would be out plowing streets all night, helping spell the Village crews, and headed off to work in the morning. Or rushing off to the Fire Hall at all hours when the siren went off. In his later years he provided many hours of volunteer service at the local nursing home and was recognized as the 2004 District Volunteer of the Year for the NYS Health Facilities Assn. Don was a proponent youth literacy and was a supporter of the Carthage Free Library. He was a Life Member of the VFW Post #7227 in Carthage, and a Past Grand Marshall of the International Order of Odd Fellows.