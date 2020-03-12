Eugene J. Derefinko, 81 of Chaumont

CHAUMONT-, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eugene J. Derefinko, 81 of Old Town Springs Road, passed away on Wednesday March 11th, 2020 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Chaumont.
Eugene was born on October 26th, 1938 to the late Joseph and Olga (Kiebala) Derefinko. After high school Eugene served in the United States Airforce. After his service Eugene became a Math Teacher for Lyme Central School District.
Eugene was a very talented Pianist. He also enjoyed playing golf, as well as playing Quickdraw and gambling. Eugene also was a part of many school activities such as the math club, chess club, and golf club.
Eugene is survived by his siblings: Sonia (Frederick) Handt, Fresno, CA; Jenny Abbott, Hampton, NH; and Victor (Jeanne) Derefinko, Brockport, NY. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Eugene is predeceased by his parents.
