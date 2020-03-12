Fire destroys Coachlight Inn in Brantingham

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a well-known Lewis County business Wednesday evening.
Volunteers from a number of departments were called to the Coachlight Inn, a bar and restaurant in Brantingham.
The owners have run the business for 28 years and tell 7 News there was no one inside when the blaze broke out.
They said fire officials told them the fire appeared to have started in the attic.
Neighbors saw smoke and called for help.
7 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story when we get more information.
