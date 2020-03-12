Fort Drum soldiers returning from South Korea placed in quarantine

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Forty soldiers returning to Fort Drum from South Korea will be quarantined for 14 days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people not to travel to South Korea because of a COVID-19 outbreak there.
Fort Drum officials say the quarantine is part of the Army's rapidly evolving effort to prevent the spread of the disease.
The soldiers are from the 59th Chemical Company, which is stationed at Fort Drum and reports to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade.
The soldiers will be quarantined in empty barracks and monitored by health care professionals.
Any soldier showing symptoms will be immedialtely moved into isolation and treated.
Officials say there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Fort Drum and no one has had symptoms that would require testing.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.