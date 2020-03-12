Health officials: don’t touch your face

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ask yourself, how often do you touch your face in a day? Health officials are suggesting you to try to stop as COVID-19 continues to spread.
They say touching your face is an easy way to spread germs that were picked up from surfaces you touched.
In a day, a person might touch their face hundreds of times with unsanitized hands.
Health officials say wearing a face mask if you are not sick actually does more harm than good.
“Really what happens is once you put it on, and you’re adjusting it, then your hands go right to your face and you’re not thinking, because you have your mask on, that you’re being protected. But really what you’re doing is potentially exposing yourself, or as we say, inoculating yourself with the virus just by coming close to your eyes,” said Karen Abare, Samaritan Medical Center director of infection prevention and control.
She also said cleaning and trimming nails is an easy way to be more hygienic because bacteria can grow underneath and is often not washed away properly.
Abare also recommends keeping a 6 foot distance from others to avoid spreading germs.
