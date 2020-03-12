Helen Francis Dailey Kulesza, age 59, of Watertown

She married the love of her life, Gary Kulesza, on August 22, 1987, and they lived together in Watertown for 32 years. Helen is survived by her daughter Brittany Kulesza-Carteaux (Matt) of Fort Wayne, IN; and her son Gary Kulesza, Jr. and his significant other Rachel Lyons of Watertown. A sister Anne Marie Buckley and her significant other Tom Latham of Carthage. Her sister-in-law Cheryl (Thomas) Trebi of Virginia Beach, Va. and nephews Eric Symonds of Davidson, NC and Daniel Trebi of Virginia Beach.