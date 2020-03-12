‘High School Musical’ at Gouverneur High next week

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gouverneur High School will be the scene of “High School Musical” next week.
Alexis Simmons plays Sharpay in the upcoming production. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Curtain times are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 in the high school auditorium.
Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door and from cast members.
Call 315-287-1900 to find out more.
