Highlights & scores: ECAC playoff changes & state basketball action

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The ECAC announced changes Wednesday night to its men's hockey playoff format because of the coronavirus.
With two teams dropping out due to concerns over the virus, the ECAC reseeded the tournament for the six remaining teams.
Both the Clarkson Golden Knights and Cornell will receive quarterfinal byes by virtue of finishing first and second in the regular season.
They automatically advance to the ECAC semifinals next weekend.
Cornell will be top seed and Clarkson the second seed.
Now Quinnipiac will host Princeton and RPI will host Colgate in the quarterfinals this weekend. The winners advance to the semis next weekend.
In boys' state Class C playoffs at SUNY Potsdam Wednesday, Madrid-Waddington took down Moriah 68-52.
Highlights are in the video.
Also in the video is action from girl's state Class C playoffs.
St. Lawrence Central faced off against Northern Adirondack and won the contest 44-42.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys’ state Class A basketball
CBA 68, Malone 40
Boys’ state Class C basketball
Madrid-Waddington 68, Moriah 52
Girls’ state Class C basketball
St. Lawrence Central 44, Northern Adirondack 42
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Brockport 11, Clarkson 9
College softball
North Park 9, SUNY Potsdam 4
Skidmore 11, SUNY Potsdam 2
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.