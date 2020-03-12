Highlights & scores: ECAC playoff changes & state basketball action

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The ECAC announced changes Wednesday night to its men's hockey playoff format because of the coronavirus.

With two teams dropping out due to concerns over the virus, the ECAC reseeded the tournament for the six remaining teams.

Both the Clarkson Golden Knights and Cornell will receive quarterfinal byes by virtue of finishing first and second in the regular season.

They automatically advance to the ECAC semifinals next weekend.

Cornell will be top seed and Clarkson the second seed.

Now Quinnipiac will host Princeton and RPI will host Colgate in the quarterfinals this weekend. The winners advance to the semis next weekend.

In boys' state Class C playoffs at SUNY Potsdam Wednesday, Madrid-Waddington took down Moriah 68-52.

St. Lawrence Central faced off against Northern Adirondack and won the contest 44-42.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ state Class A basketball

CBA 68, Malone 40

Boys’ state Class C basketball

Madrid-Waddington 68, Moriah 52

Girls’ state Class C basketball

St. Lawrence Central 44, Northern Adirondack 42

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Brockport 11, Clarkson 9

College softball

North Park 9, SUNY Potsdam 4

Skidmore 11, SUNY Potsdam 2

