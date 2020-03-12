Irish Festival, Shamrock Run postponed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country Goes Green Irish Festival is postponed due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
Organizers will be putting out a news release momentarily. We'll update this story when we get more information.
The Watertown YMCA also postponed Saturday’s Shamrock Run, which coincides with the festival.
The festival had been planned for Friday through Sunday at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown.
The news comes as Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York will ban most gatherings of more than 500 people beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
