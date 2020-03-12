It gets ‘Freaky’ in LaFargeville Friday

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - LaFargeville Central students are presenting a musical version of a popular Disney movie.
It's "Freaky Friday." Kennedy Vergin plays Katherine and Victoria Williams is Ellie.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
Curtain times are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 in the school auditorium.
Tickets are $6 and are available at the door.
You can also get tickets by calling the main office at 315-658-2241.
