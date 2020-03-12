Local nursing homes, meal centers affected by threat of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo has banned most visits to nursing homes. Meals at senior centers in St. Lawrence County are suspended. It’s all to protect those most vulnerable to coronavirus. Thursday morning, visitors to United Helpers senior and rehabilitation facilities had to do several things: log in; sanitize hands, and answer a list of questions. All to prevent possible spread of coronavirus.
“We're not overreacting and we're not under-reacting. And we're ensuring that we're prepared if illness does enter our facilities,” said Stacey Cannizzo, United Helpers vice president of clinical and quality services.
But by afternoon, visitor policies had all changed. Governor Cuomo mandated no visitors to nursing homes except to visit very sick or dying loved ones.
"If you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger that person and a visitor, grandchild going to visit his or her grandmother who walks in (with) the virus, you're not doing anyone a service," said Cuomo.
United Helpers says it’s fully on board with that. And it’s not just nursing homes moving to protect seniors. St. Lawrence County’s senior nutrition program has stopped serving meals in dining rooms.
“We wanted to minimize exposure of our population to this virus if we can,” said Andrea Montgomery, St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging director.
But there's a solution to keep people who came there fed. It starts in kitchens.
“Nobody's going to be left behind in this. They're contacting everyone who came to the senior meal centers for lunch and seeing if they want to get home delivery.
That's already how 475 senior households get meals. So that number will grow in coming weeks. Even on day one of the new system, those on the front lines said they can get it done.
“I have no hiccups...We all work together and we have a team and we know what we're doing. So we have a mission to complete and that's what we're doing,” said Elaine Ames, Canton senior meals program supervisor.
The suspension of dining room meals from St. Lawrence County applies to eight senior centers. The suspension will last at least a few weeks.
