Man admits transporting illegal aliens through Canton

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 44 year old Canadian man admitted he transported illegal aliens through Canton.
Kumanaraj Thurairajah pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to transporting illegal aliens.
A resident of Ontario, Canada, Thurairajah admitted that, on the morning of October 5, 2019, he was waiting in a parking lot outside of a hotel in Canton.
While he was waiting, a van dropped off six Indian nationals, all of whom had recently crossed into the United States illegally.
The aliens entered Thurairajah’s van and they departed intending to travel to New York City.
Thurairajah and his passengers were apprehended by United States Border Patrol Agents.
As part of his guilty plea, Thurairajah admitted that he knew or recklessly disregarded the fact that the Indian nationals were unlawfully in the United States, and that he acted with the intent to further their unlawful presence.
Thurairajah faces up to 5 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to 3 years of supervised release when he is sentenced on July 8.
