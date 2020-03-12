Meet this year’s Samaritan Children’s Miracle Network Champion

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - He's an ambassador for the children being treated through Children's Miracle Network at Samaritan Medical Center.
Six year old Kai Diggs has a smile and a laugh that lights up his classroom at Watertown's Knickerbocker Elementary School.
He likes math, playing with friends, and when he grows up he wants to be "a rapper because I like music. I like to write raps and sing."
But right now Kai has another a job and he gets to wear a reminder of it. Kai was chosen as this year's Samaritan Children's Miracle Network Champion. He's on posters and gets to share his story as he serves as the face of children who are are helped by the program locally.
"I have MRIs and they have to put needles in my arms and I sing my ABCs," he said.
In 2018, Kai had to have emergency surgery after he had a build-up of fluid in his brain due to a tumor. His doctors have been monitoring his condition since.
But just last week, doctors found out that Kai's tumor has doubled in size.
"Kai is scheduled to have open brain surgery in two weeks. It's going to be a very difficult surgery, a very big surgery for somebody so small, but we have all the confidence in our medical team and Kai's sprits," said Kianna Diggs, Kai's mom.
Even with weeks of recovery ahead, this champion plans to keep fighting with a smile on his face.
