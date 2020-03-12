A mostly dry, mostly cloudy day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's going to be warmer than it was Wednesday.
There could be a few sprinkles in the afternoon in St. Lawrence County, but the day should be mostly dry.
It also will be mostly cloudy and highs will be around 50.
Temperatures only drop into the 40s overnight and rain moves in early Friday.
Rain could be heavy at times, but likely won't last past morning.
It will be windy and temperatures drop through the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 40 to 45 miles per hour and temperatures will settle around 40 degrees.
It will be in the upper 30s and partly sunny on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and in the low 30s.
It will be mostly sunny Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s all three days.
