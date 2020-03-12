New York bans most large gatherings, visits to nursing homes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that New York will ban most gatherings of more than 500 people beginning at 5 p.m. Friday due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
He said the exceptions include schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit.
The governor said the ban will be evaluated daily.
In addition he said gatherings of fewer than 500 people will have to reduce capacity by 50 percent.
Cuomo also announced most visits to nursing homes will be banned. However, he said facilities can make exceptions for people who wish to visit a very sick or dying loved one; those visitors will be required to wear protective gear.
The governor said all nursing home employees are required to wear masks and be monitored for symptoms.
He said New York now has 328 cases of the coronavirus, 112 more than the day before. According to the governor, 47 people are hospitalized with the illness.
New York is second only to Washington state in the number of cases. Washington has 338 cases and has seen 29 deaths. There have been no deaths in New York.
