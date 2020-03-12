Office for the Aging shuts down congregate meal sites in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Congregate meal sites for St. Lawrence County senior citizens have been closed due to COVID-19 fears.
The county’s Office for the Aging made that announcement on its Facebook page late Wednesday.
In a statement, officials said the measure is "out of an abundance of caution" to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus "amongst those 60 and above."
Older adults are at the highest risk for the disease, "and should use caution when attending large gatherings," the statement said.
The office will continue to deliver meals to individuals' homes.
Office for the Aging clients who use congregate meal sites will be contacted by staff to discuss their food options.
The office operates eight elderly nutrition sites: Brasher Falls, Canton, DeKalb Junction, Gouverneur, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Star Lake.
Anyone with questions can contact the Office for the Aging at 315-386-4730.
