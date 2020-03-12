Pamelia planning board gives nod to solar project

PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The town of Pamelia planning board unanimously approved a controversial solar panel project on a Wayside Drive farm.
But, there are some conditions attached.
One condition is that Oya Solar, the Canadian company in charge of the project, can't use Wayside Drive to construct or service the project.
Some neighbors were worried that heavier-than-normal traffic to work on the solar array would damage the road.
That means Oya will have to use a private road usually used to access an AT&T tower or build a road off State Route 12 to service the solar panels.
Oya's Greg Rossetti says there are still steps to take before the approximately $8 million project can start.
"The project is now approved and we simply need to meet the conditions of that," he said. "Those conditions will need to be met as part of our submission package for the building permit. Before we'll get issued the building permits, we'll need to satisfy those conditions of the site plan approval."
Oya will also have to plant brush and trees around part of the estimated 35-acre array to block it from neighbors' view.
The company has already redrawn plans to move the panels farther from the road.
