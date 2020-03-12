Richard “Dick” S. Crawn, Sr., 92, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard “Dick” S. Crawn, Sr., age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away at home on March 12, 2020.
Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Dick was born on March 27, 1927 in Branchville, NJ to the late Elmer and Vernie (Lawson) Crawn. He was the last survivor of 15 children.
He married Ellen Spangenburg in New Jersey. The couple owned and operated a dairy farm on the McAllister Road in Gouverneur for about 50 years. Ellen passed away on December 23, 2011.
Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He especially enjoyed spending time at his camp on the Perch River.
His survivors include three children, Patricia and Calvin Walrath of Gouverneur, Jeffrey Allan Crawn of Gouverneur, and Vernie Arquitt of Hermon. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dick is predeceased by his wife, Ellen, his son, Richard “Farmer” Crawn Jr., all of his siblings, and a grandson, Thomas Crawn.
