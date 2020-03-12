Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe implements travel restriction

“The COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a rapidly evolving situation that we are closely monitoring,” the Tribal Council said in a news release. “We are doing our part to help delay the spread of Coronavirus to vulnerable parts of our community, in particular our elders and those with underlying health conditions. In addition to this preventive measure for work-related travel, we encourage all community members to reconsider their own personal travel plans, and to avoid attendance at large gatherings.”