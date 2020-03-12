Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe implements travel restriction

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWNY) - In an abundance of caution, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced Wednesday night that it’s suspending non-essential travel effective immediately due to potential health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. This restriction applies to all employees, including those working within Tribal enterprises.
The travel suspension is intended to protect the health, safety and general welfare of all tribal employees, and the Akwesasne community at large, from COVID-19.
Essential travel is defined as transportation related to client and community services. Examples include medical transport, court-mandated visitations, and other Human Service activities.
“The COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a rapidly evolving situation that we are closely monitoring,” the Tribal Council said in a news release. “We are doing our part to help delay the spread of Coronavirus to vulnerable parts of our community, in particular our elders and those with underlying health conditions. In addition to this preventive measure for work-related travel, we encourage all community members to reconsider their own personal travel plans, and to avoid attendance at large gatherings.”
