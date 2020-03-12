Schools & COVID-19: South Jeff turns off water fountains, Massena suspends attendance recognition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country school districts are keeping parents, guardians and students up to date on the new coronavirus through their web sites and social media accounts.
Most, if not all of them, are sharing information from the New York State Education Department.
We came across a couple that have extra information.
For example, South Jefferson Central School District announced Thursday that it has turned off the drinking fountains in all school buildings.
The district is recommending that students bring in their own water bottles, which can be filled at a school station or a sink.
The district will provide cups to students who may not have a water bottle.
The Massena Central School District announced Thursday that it’s suspending the recognition of “perfect attendance” and all attendance initiatives for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Although school attendance is important for student success, any student that is feeling ill should not feel pressured to attend to maintain ‘perfect attendance’. We will continue to recognize our students for their achievement in other ways and will review the practice of ‘perfect attendance’ recognition prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year,” the district said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.