St. Lawrence County sheriff closes jail to visitors

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County's sheriff is putting a temporary halt to jail visits.
Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe said in a release Thursday morning that the 30-day suspension is to protect both inmates and staff from possible contamination of the coronovirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.
He said the move was made after consulting with county Public Health officials, who will be consulted at the end of 30 days to determine if the suspension should be continued.
The release said that clergy and attorneys who need to visit inmates should arrange appointments ahead of time by calling 315-379-2367 for secure visits.
The sheriff’s office is also exploring internet-based video visitation for attorney-client appointments.
