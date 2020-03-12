Status update: COVID-19 impacts on the north country.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in the north country, but its effects are being felt here.
Some local organizations are cancelling events out of concerns for the disease.
St. Lawrence County’s Office for the Aging is closing its eight adult meal sites. The sites serve people 60 years old or older, a group at high risk for the disease. The office will continue it home-delivered meal service.
Tedra Cobb, the Democrat running for the north country’s congressional seat, is asking anyone at risk carrying nominating petitions for her to stop. That includes people over 60 and anyone with a chronic illness. Everyone else on her team should use precautions as outlined by health officials.
Clarkson University in Potsdam, meanwhile, plans at this point to have students return to campus on March 23 after next week’s spring break.
They admit, however, that it’s subject to change.
As far as other college, all State University of New York campuses -- including Jefferson Community College, SUNY Potsdam, and SUNY Canton -- will finish their spring semester with as many online courses as possible.
SUNY Potsdam and Canton students are currently on break. JCC's break will start on March 19, earlier than originally scheduled.
Both St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University are suspending on-campus classes.
Here’s our wrap-up of coronavirus-related news in the north country as of Wednesday evening.
