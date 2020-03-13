Bishop of Diocese of Ogdensburg tells some to stay home from mass

Catholic prayer (Source: MGN)
March 13, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 6:09 PM

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The bishop of the Diocese of Ogdensburg is telling some Catholics they don’t have to attend Sunday mass due to the threat of COVID-19.

"To those choosing not to attend Mass due to illness or having an underlying condition, Bishop (Terry) LaValley hereby grants a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass beginning immediately and continuing until further notice. Persons with underlying health conditions are especially encouraged to remain at home at this time," Bishop LaValley said in a statement.

